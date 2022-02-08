Oscars 2022 nominations – rolling list

The nominations for the 2022 Oscars are being announced today – scroll down to read the full list of nominees as they are revealed.
Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan are hosting the nominations event and reading out the names today (February 8) from 1:18pm GMT/8:18am ET/5:18am PT, with nominees due to be confirmed in two lots – you can tune in here.
- READ MORE: Do the Oscars still matter in the COVID era?
The 94th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, and the ceremony will have a host this year for the first time since 2017.
Jimmy Kimmel hosted the show that year, while Kevin Hart was due to oversee the ceremony the following year but dropped out after a number of past homophobic tweets resurfaced. Since then, the Oscars have gone hostless each year, with rotations of presenters instead.
Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog and Dune, directed by Denis Villeneuve, is expected to win big this year – with Belfast and West Side Story also potentially in the running.
Check back here as the full list of nominations are revealed later today.
Best Picture
Directing
Actor in a Leading Role
Actress in a Leading Role
Actor in a Supporting Role
Actress in a Supporting Role
Adapted Screenplay
Original Screenplay
Costume Design
Original Score
Original Song
Animated Short Film
Live Action Short Film
Sound Editing
Film Editing
Animated Feature Film
Cinematography
Documentary Feature
Documentary Short Subject
International Feature Film
Makeup and Hairstyling
Visual Effects
Production Design