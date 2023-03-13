Oscars 2023 criticised over key omissions from In Memoriam segment

Viewers have criticised the Oscars for omitting certain individuals from the In Memoriam segment of the broadcast.

During the ceremony at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (March 12), John Travolta introduced the In Memoriam section to remember those from the film industry who have died over the past year.

As Lenny Kravitz performed ‘Calling All Angels’, a black-and-white slideshow remembered late stars such as Olivia Newton-John, Ray Liotta, Jean-Luc Godard, James Caan and others.

At the end of the segment, a QR code was shown where viewers could find more of those lost over the past year on the Academy’s website.

The absence of certain individuals from the televised broadcast, however, has sparked some criticism among viewers – especially Charlbi Dean, who played a lead role in Best Picture nominee Triangle Of Sadness.

“She was the lead in a best picture this year and you don’t add her to the in memoriam?!?! RIP Charlbi Dean,” one viewer wrote.

Others not included in the broadcast include Leslie Jordan, Anne Heche, Tom Sizemore and Paul Sorvino. You can check out more reactions below.

Pretty wild how Charlbi Dean from best picture nominee TRIANGLE OF SADNESS was missing from the In Memoriam segment: pic.twitter.com/Eqk2oCJJ6g — Reyna Cervantes (@Jfcdoomblade) March 13, 2023

she was the lead in a best picture this year and you dont add her to the in memoriam?!?! RIP charlbi dean pic.twitter.com/TUEYoG4CSZ — sugar lips (@iamsugarlipsss) March 13, 2023

No Leslie Jordan or Paul Sorvino in the In Memoriam segment? What the fuck? #Oscars #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/pcBOIK2u5B — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) March 13, 2023

No Paul Sorvino?

It would've been so easy to have a shared photo with Ray Liotta.#InMemoriam #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TGNMHXQIBj — Chicago Vince (@ChicagoVince) March 13, 2023

Ummm… did they leave Leslie Jordan out of the In Memoriam??? 🤨#Oscars pic.twitter.com/J66vsadxOV — Jordan Woodson #TheKillerSweep (@jordanjwoodson) March 13, 2023

Dean died aged 32 in New York on August 29 last year from bacterial sepsis. Along with Triangle Of Sadness, the South African actor starred in Spud and superhero series Black Lightning.

Everything Everywhere All At Once led the winners at the 95th Academy Awards, picking up seven awards including Best Picture and Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh. You can check out the full list of winners here.

Elsewhere, Jimmy Kimmel used his opening monologue to address last year’s Will Smith slap – which sparked a viral response from Andrew Garfield.