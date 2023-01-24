Oscars 2023 nominations: rolling updates

The nominations for the 95th Oscars are being announced today (January 24) – check back here for updates to see the full list.

Ahead of this year’s ceremony on March 13, Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams are naming the films and creatives that have been recognised by the Academy in 2023.

The Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles, and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

Speaking recently about the ceremony, Academy CEO Bill Kramer explained: “The energy around the show should feel like a massive celebration of cinema and the awards – our legacy, our artists, our movies, our future.

“The 95th gives us a great opportunity to knit together the incredible legacy of the Oscars, the diverse and powerful work we do across the Academy, our vision for the future.”

Take a look at the full list of Oscars nominees here:

Best Picture

Director

Actor

Actress

Supporting Actor

Supporting Actress

Original Screenplay

Adapted Screenplay

Animated Feature

Production Design

Costume Design

Cinematography

Original Song

Original Score

International Feature

The 95th Oscars will take place on Sunday March 12 at 8pm ET/5pm PT.