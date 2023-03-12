The Oscars 2023 takes place tonight in Los Angeles, with Everything Everywhere All At Once leading the nominations with 11 nods.

The ceremony will take place at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, beginning at 8pm ET (1am GMT), and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

As well as Everything Everywhere All At Once, Martin McDonagh’s The Banshees Of Insherin and the Netflix adaptation of All Quiet On The Western Front are also up for multiple awards, with nine nominations apiece. All three movies will battle it out for Best Picture alongside the likes of Elvis, Top Gun: Maverick, Avatar: The Way Of Water, and more.

As is tradition, the artists behind the nominees for Best Original Song will perform at the ceremony. This year will see Rihanna – nominated for her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever contribution ‘Lift Me Up’ – perform, alongside David Byrne, Son Lux and Stephanie Hsu, who will make an appearance to play Everything Everywhere All At Once’s ‘This Is A Life’.

Lady Gaga, who is nominated for ‘Hold My Hand’ from Top Gun: Maverick, has not been confirmed to perform, but reports emerged earlier today (March 12) suggesting she will, in fact, take to the Oscars stage.

The full winners of the Oscars 2023 are as follows (highlighted in bold):

Best Picture

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle Of Sadness

Women Talking

Director

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tár

Ruben Östlund, Triangle Of Sadness

Actor

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Actress

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Supporting Actor

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Supporting Actress

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Original Screenplay

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle Of Sadness

Adapted Screenplay

All Quiet On The Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Animated Feature

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

Costume Design

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Original Song

‘Applause’, Tell It Like A Woman

‘Hold My Hand’, Top Gun: Maverick

‘Lift Me Up’, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

‘Naatu Naatu’, RRR

‘This Is A Life’, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Original Score

All Quiet On The Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All At Once

The Fabelmans

Visual Effects

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

International Feature

All Quiet On The Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Close

EO

The Quiet Girl

Sound

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Makeup and Hairstyling

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Editing

The Banshees Of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Cinematography

All Quiet On The Western Front

Bardo, False Chronicles And A Handful of Truths

Elvis

Empire Of Light

Tár

Production Design

All Quiet On The Western Front

Avatar: The Way Of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Live Action Short Film

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

Animated Short Film

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year Of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me The World Is Fake And I Think I Believe It

Documentary Feature

All That Breathes

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed

Fire Of Love

A House Made Of Splinters

Navalny

Documentary Short

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure A Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger At The Gate