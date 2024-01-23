Oscars 2024 nominations – rolling list

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards are set to be announced – scroll down to see the nominees as they are confirmed, from 13:30.

This year’s ceremony is taking place on March 10 from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returning to present the awards for the fourth time.

The nominations are being announced from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills by Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Joker) and Jack Quaid (The Boys, Oppenheimer).

Advertisement

Films expected to receive multiple nominations include Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things.

Take a look at the list of nominees for the 2024 Oscars below.

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, NYAD

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

Advertisement

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Picture

Best International Feature Film

Best Documentary Feature Film

Best Original Score

Best Original Song

Best Cinematography

Best Film Editing

Best Sound

Best Production Design

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Visual Effects

Best Documentary Short Subject

Best Live Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over: Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko