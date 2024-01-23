NewsFilm News

Oscars 2024 nominations – rolling list

The nominees are being announced in Beverly Hills, California

By Max Pilley
Oscars statues
The Oscars return in March. CREDIT: Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards are set to be announced – scroll down to see the nominees as they are confirmed, from 13:30.

This year’s ceremony is taking place on March 10 from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returning to present the awards for the fourth time.

The nominations are being announced from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills by Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Joker) and Jack Quaid (The Boys, Oppenheimer).

Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel. Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Films expected to receive multiple nominations include Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things.

Take a look at the list of nominees for the 2024 Oscars below.

Best Picture

Best Director

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, NYAD
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Picture

Best International Feature Film

Best Documentary Feature Film

Best Original Score

Best Original Song

Best Cinematography

Best Film Editing

Best Sound

Best Production Design

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Best Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Visual Effects

Best Documentary Short Subject

Best Live Action Short Film

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War is Over: Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko

