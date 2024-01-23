Oscars 2024 nominations – rolling list

The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards are set to be announced – scroll down to see the nominees as they are confirmed, from 13:30.
This year’s ceremony is taking place on March 10 from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel returning to present the awards for the fourth time.
The nominations are being announced from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills by Zazie Beetz (Atlanta, Joker) and Jack Quaid (The Boys, Oppenheimer).
Films expected to receive multiple nominations include Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things.
Take a look at the list of nominees for the 2024 Oscars below.
Best Picture
Best Director
Best Actor
Best Actress
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, NYAD
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Animated Picture
Best International Feature Film
Best Documentary Feature Film
Best Original Score
Best Original Song
Best Cinematography
Best Film Editing
Best Sound
Best Production Design
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow
Best Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Best Visual Effects
Best Documentary Short Subject
Best Live Action Short Film
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Best Animated Short Film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War is Over: Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko