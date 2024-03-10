The Oscars 2024 take place tonight (March 10) in Los Angeles, with Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and Killers Of The Flower Moon set to battle it out for the top gongs.

The ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for a fourth time.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer leads the nominations going into the event with 13 nods, including Best Director, Best Picture and Best Actor. Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things follows on 11, while Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon is in the running in 10 categories. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is nominated for eight awards – although its lack of recognition in the Best Director field caused controversy among fans.

The Oscars 2024 will also feature some big performances of the five songs nominated for Best Original Song. Among them are Billie Eilish’s ‘What Was I Made For?’ from Barbie, Becky G’s ‘The Fire Inside’ from Flamin’ Hot, and Ryan Gosling’s ‘I’m Just Ken’, also from Barbie.

Guest presenters will include Ariana Grande, Zendaya, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Steven Spielberg, Christoph Waltz, Michelle Yeoh, Bad Bunny, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, and many more.

The Oscars 2024 will begin at 4pm PT (11pm GMT) and can be watched live in the UK on ITV and ITVX.

The winners of the Oscars 2024 are as follows:

Best Picture

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Director

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Best Actor

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress

Annette Bening, NYAD

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actor

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, NYAD

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Best Animated Picture

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (UK)

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Best Original Score

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Original Song

‘The Fire Inside’, Flamin’ Hot

‘I’m Just Ken’, Barbie

‘It Never Went Away’, American Symphony

‘Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)’, Killers of the Flower Moon

‘What Was I Made For?’, Barbie

Best Cinematography

El Conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator

Maestro

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Best Production Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Society of the Snow

Best Costume Design

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Best Visual Effects

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wai Po

Best Live Action Short Film

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over: Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko