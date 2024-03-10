The Oscars 2024 is taking place tonight (March 10) in Los Angeles, with Oppenheimer, Poor Things, and Killers Of The Flower Moon set to battle it out for the top gongs.
The ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for a fourth time.
Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer leads the nominations going into the event with 13 nods, including Best Director, Best Picture and Best Actor. Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things follows on 11, while Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon is in the running in 10 categories. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is nominated for eight awards – although its lack of recognition in the Best Director field caused controversy among fans.
The Oscars 2024 will also feature some big performances of the five songs nominated for Best Original Song. Among them are Billie Eilish’s ‘What Was I Made For?’ from Barbie, Becky G’s ‘The Fire Inside’ from Flamin’ Hot, and Ryan Gosling’s ‘I’m Just Ken’, also from Barbie.
Guest presenters will include Ariana Grande, Zendaya, America Ferrera, Issa Rae, Steven Spielberg, Christoph Waltz, Michelle Yeoh, Bad Bunny, Michael Keaton, Regina King, Jennifer Lawrence, and many more.
The Oscars 2024 will begin at 4pm PT (11pm GMT) and can be watched live in the UK on ITV and ITVX.
The winners of the Oscars 2024 are as follows:
Best Picture
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Director
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Best Actor
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Actress
Annette Bening, NYAD
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actor
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer – winner
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, NYAD
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers – winner
Best Original Screenplay
Anatomy of a Fall – winner
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Best Adapted Screenplay
American Fiction – winner
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Best Animated Picture
The Boy and the Heron – winner
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Best International Feature Film
Io Capitano (Italy)
Perfect Days (Japan)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
The Teachers’ Lounge (Germany)
The Zone of Interest (UK) – winner
Best Documentary Feature Film
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol – winner
Best Original Score
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – winner
Poor Things
Best Original Song
‘The Fire Inside’, Flamin’ Hot
‘I’m Just Ken’, Barbie
‘It Never Went Away’, American Symphony
‘Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)’, Killers of the Flower Moon
‘What Was I Made For?’, Barbie – winner
Best Cinematography
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer – winner
Poor Things
Best Film Editing
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer – winner
Poor Things
Best Sound
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest – winner
Best Production Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – winner
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – winner
Society of the Snow
Best Costume Design
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things – winner
Best Visual Effects
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One – winner
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Best Documentary Short Film
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop – winner
Nai Nai & Wai Po
Best Live Action Short Film
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar – winner
Best Animated Short Film
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War is Over: Inspired by the Music of John and Yoko – winner