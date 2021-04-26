News Film News

Oscars criticised for “frenetic and unreadable” In Memoriam segment

The traditional segment honouring those who we've lost was sped through

By Rhian Daly
An Oscars statuette on display at a screening of the Oscars on Monday April 26, 2021 in Paris, France. CREDIT: AP Photo/Lewis Joly, Pool

The Oscars have been criticised over its In Memoriam segment, with viewers calling the section “frenetic and unreadable”.

The part of the show honouring those who we’ve lost from the movie world over the last year featured photos of the late figures while Stevie Wonder’s ‘As’ played.

Viewers have criticised the Academy for the song choice, calling it “peppy” and “up-tempo”, suggesting the track was inappropriate for its purpose.

“There were so many weird things about tonight’s dreadful #oscars show, but perhaps nothing more puzzling than the choice of up-tempo music for the In Memoriam, which caused faces to fly by faster than you could read their names,” wrote one Twitter user. “At least it wasn’t ‘I’m Happy.’”

The pace of the segment was a common complaint on social media after the show, with users calling out the Academy for speeding through it. “Wow, that In Memoriam segment was stressfully paced and edited,” one person tweeted. “Was the idea to make it so frenetic and unreadable that we couldn’t be saddened by the immense collective crushing loss?”

Another added: “Just got whiplash from that bizarrely fast in memoriam segment…”

Fans also criticised the segment for not honouring Glee star Naya Rivera and Arrested Development’s Jessica Walter. Although both actors were better known for their TV work, they also appeared in films throughout their careers.

See more reactions to the In Memoriam section below.

Nomadland was the big winner at this year’s Oscars ceremony, which take place as an in-person event in Los Angeles, with hubs in London and Paris. Attendees had to go through quarantine and multiple tests for COVID-19 before they could gain access to the ceremony.

