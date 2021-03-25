The Academy has received backlash following a rule mandating there will be no Zoom acceptance speeches during this year’s Oscars telecast.

Several nominees, as well as studio executives, awards strategists and personal publicists have shared their frustration with the decision made by the Oscar telecast producers.

“There’s been no clarity,” one studio executive told Variety. “It’s incredibly frustrating.” Many have taken issue with the health and safety regulations that come with international travel while the pandemic continues.

Advertisement

Emerald Fennell, whose directorial debut Promising Young Woman is nominated for five awards, told the publication she was unsure if she would be able to attend the ceremony.

When asked whether she would be going, Fennell said: “I hope so. I’m desperate to.”

She added: “The idea of missing it is so awful, and I can’t bear to think about it. Obviously, it’s whatever is safe and allowed, but I’m not going to break the law by swimming the Atlantic. Though I would if I had the time and the core strength.”

At the time of writing, the UK has banned all international travel until May 17, subject to £5,000 fines unless travellers have “good reason” for their trips.

Regarding the current rules put in place by the Academy, one industry executive said: “It would be a huge mistake if the Oscars doesn’t use its platform to get people excited about going back to the movies again.

Advertisement

“They keep talking about the magic of the movies. Well, here’s a chance to show it.”

The full list of Oscar nominees was announced last week – here’s everything you need to know about the full list.