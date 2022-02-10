Oscars guests won’t need COVID vaccine to attend

Those attending the 94th Academy Awards ceremony next month will not have to show proof of vaccination against COVID.

That’s according to The Hollywood Reporter, which revealed that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will only require guests to show proof of a negative PCR or lateral flow test to gain entry to the ceremony on March 27.

The Academy, however, declined to comment on the reported entry requirements. It requires its own employees to be vaccinated (with rare medical exemptions).

Advertisement

As THR notes, the organisation is technically adhering to the latest minimum requirements from the Los Angeles Department of Health. Other major award shows that precede the Oscars still require vaccination against COVID to attend.

The publication added that some industry insiders have speculated that the Academy’s supposed protocol is to benefit a few high-profile industry figures, including some nominated actors who are set to attend this year’s ceremony.

Nominations for this year’s Oscars were revealed earlier this week, with Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune leading the nods. Belfast and Guillermo Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley have also chalked up some nominations.

Lady Gaga has congratulated the 2022 Oscar nominees after House Of Gucci received only one nomination.

The singer and actor, who played Patrizia Reggiani in House Of Gucci, was left out of the Best Actress race at the Oscars despite earning nominations at other major award shows including the BAFTAs, Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards.