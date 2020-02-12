The Academy has released a statement explaining the absence of actor Luke Perry from the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment on the live broadcast of the Oscars.

The montage remembers those who have died in the previous year, and was underscored this year by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell performing a cover of The Beatles’ ‘Yesterday’.

Perry, who starred in 90210, Beverly Hills and Riverdale (as well as playing a small role in 10-time Oscar nominee Once Upon A Time in Hollywood) was not included in the featurette, and neither was Disney actor Cameron Boyce who starred in Descendants before he passed away.

In a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson from the Academy explained the seeming absence, detailing how everyone is included on a digital archive on the Oscars website.

“The Academy receives hundreds of requests to include loved ones and industry colleagues in the Oscars In Memoriam segment. An executive committee representing every branch considers the list and makes selections for the telecast based on limited available time.

“All the submissions are included on Oscar.com and will remain on the site throughout the year. Luke Perry and Cameron Boyce are remembered in the Oscar.com gallery.”

Elsewhere, despite a record-low for viewing figures, the 2020 Oscars made history as it crowned Bong Joon-ho‘s South Korean thriller Parasite as Best Picture.