Oscars viewers hit out after Luke Perry is left out of ‘In Memoriam’ segment

Oscars viewers have expressed their disappointment after the late Luke Perry was left out of the In Memoriam montage during the prestigious ceremony.

In keeping with tradition, the ceremony paid its annual tribute to key figures from the film industry who have died in the 12 months.

Billie Eilish performed a cover of The Beatles’ Yesterday as the presentation played out, but Perry’s name was notably absent after he died in March 2019.

The former Riverdale star passed away after suffering a devastating stroke, with his family ultimately deciding to switch off his life support machine.

Perry’s absence was particularly notable because he had also starred in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, which was nominated for Best Picture.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Excluding Luke Perry from the Oscars in Memoriam was disrespectful. He appeared in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood which was nominated for Best Picture. Quentin Tarantino personally selected Luke to be in his movie so why not mention him?”

Another said: “To not feature Luke Perry, given his last role was in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is appalling.”

Wait a minute? Let me see if I'm understanding this…the Oscars had a memoriam and somehow Luke Perry was excluded despite that he's in one of the nominated films?! pic.twitter.com/3nth2skJHp — ericastwilight (@ericastwilight) February 10, 2020

Fucked up that Luke Perry wasn’t included in that In Memoriam when he was literally in a Best Picture nominated film — Jean Bentley (@hijean) February 10, 2020

Others also noticed the absence of horror legend Sid Haig, who died last September, and Descendants star Cameron Boyce who died at the age of 20.

Meanwhile, the Oscars were dominated by history-making wins for Parasite – which became the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture in Oscars history.

By far the worst In Memorial ever. You’ve got time to put that Kobe shit up there, but you leave out Tim Conway? Luke Perry? And others? How disgraceful. Get your priorities in order. No wonder nobody watches these narcissistic shows. #Oscars — Crackin’Wise (@MeCrackinWise) February 10, 2020

It also won the awards for Best Director (Bong Joon-ho), Best Foreign Language Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design and Best Film Editing.

Joaquin Phoenix won Best Actor for his titular role in Joker, while Renee Zellweger scooped the Best Actress prize for her turn as Judy Garland in Judy.