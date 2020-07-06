GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Film News

‘Outlander’ star Sam Heughan tops poll to be next James Bond

Nearly 80,000 fans were polled

By Charlotte Krol
Sam Heughan arrives for the Premiere Of Sony Pictures' 'Bloodshot' held at The Regency Village on March 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Sam Heughan is the fan favourite to be the next James Bond, a new poll reveals.

A poll conducted by the Radio Times shows the Outlander actor to be fans’ top choice, with a 30 per cent share of the vote.

Sam Heughan. ‘Outlander’ season five Los Angeles Premiere. CREDIT: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia via ZUMA Wire

Advertisement

The Scottish actor has beaten Tom Hardy (second place – 14 per cent) and Henry Cavill (third place – 11 per cent) to prime position in a poll undertaken by almost 80,000 fans around the world.

RadioTimes‘ Top 10 Choices to be the next James Bond:

1. Sam Heughan (30 per cent)
2. Tom Hardy (14 per cent)
3. Henry Cavill (11 per cent)
4. Idris Elba (10 per cent)
5. Tom Hiddleston (5 per cent)
6. Richard Madden (4 per cent)
7. Michael Fassbender (4 per cent)
8. Aidan Turner (3 per cent)
9. Cillian Murphy (3 per cent)
10. James Norton (3 per cent)

Current 007 Daniel Craig makes his last outing as the world’s most famous fictional spy in the forthcoming No Time To Die. The film has been pushed forward to a November 12, 2020 release date due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Despite the news, Heughan said previously that he is “waiting for the call” to be the next Bond. In an interview on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last December, the 40-year-old actor denied that he had been cast in the role.

Advertisement

Rumours about who’s next in line for Bond have been rife for years, with the conversation turning towards a possible female replacement. Last year former Bond star Piers Brosnan called for a woman, saying it’s time for the men to “get out of the way”.

More recently, George Lazenby, who played the spy in 1969’s On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, said that Margot Robbie would be good for the role.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.