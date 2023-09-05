Over 140,000 sign up for ‘Spirited Away’ tickets in London

Thousands of Spirited Away fans have attempted to get tickets for the film’s stage adaptation in London.

Based on Hayao Miyazaki’s 2001 Studio Ghibli classic, the stage version originally debuted in Japan in February 2022. Last month, it was announced the production would have its European premiere at the London Coliseum from April 30, 2024, running for 12 weeks.

READ MORE: Every Studio Ghibli film ranked in order of greatness

Pre-sale tickets for those who signed up for priority booking went on sale today (September 5) at 10am BST. In a post on the production’s social media pages, it was revealed that over 140,000 people had signed up for the shows.

Advertisement

“We had over 140,000 sign up for priority booking so we are experiencing very high demand for our pre-sale today,” read a post on X at 10.30am. “Please be patient, there are plenty of tickets left.”

We had over 140,000 people sign up for priority booking so we are experiencing very high demand for our pre-sale today. Please be patient, there are plenty of tickets left 💙🐉 #SpiritedAway @LondonColiseum — Spirited Away LONDON (@SpiritedLDN) September 5, 2023

Despite the queues of thousands, it seems like many secured tickets. One X user wrote: “Well after nearly 2 and a half GRUELLING hours I finally secured the Spirited Away london tickets.”

Another shared a photo of the 30,000+ queue, writing: “Didn’t know Spirited Away was this popular in London. If I don’t get tickets I’ll launch myself into space.”

You can check out more reactions below.

didn’t know spirited away was this popular in london 🥲 if I don’t get these tickets i’ll launch myself into space pic.twitter.com/xoBbqQrDSd — deity (@yilingszn) September 5, 2023

well after nearly 2 and a half GRUELLING hours i finally secured the spirited away london tickets pic.twitter.com/QtU8CKF8b7 — meg 🥪 (@M3G555) September 5, 2023

Advertisement

Only 22000 people in front of me to buy tickets to see Spirited Away at the London Coliseum. pic.twitter.com/6LzBLMLMVd — Mark Against Humanity (@Mark_I) September 5, 2023

me waiting in the virtual queue to buy spirited away tickets pic.twitter.com/S7sueMueDd — lys (@elyse) September 5, 2023

just me and 21616 people trapped in a room trying to get the spirited away tickets lmao what is this pic.twitter.com/HZ5WDVu4cs — Mel 🤝 Ranpo, being 26 and gay✨ 🏳️‍🌈 (@ngativitybegone) September 5, 2023

General sale tickets will be available from Thursday September 7 at 10am BST. You can find more information here.

The original Japanese cast will perform at the stage version in London, which features “wildly imaginative puppets, dazzling set and costume designs” and a live orchestra playing the original film score by Joe Hisaishi.

A synopsis for the show reads: “A masterpiece of storytelling and stunning visuals, Spirited Away tells the enchanting tale of Chihiro who while travelling to a new home with her family stumbles into a world of fantastic spirits ruled over by the sorceress Yubaba.

“When her parents are turned into pigs and she is put to work in a magical bathhouse, Chihiro must use her wits to survive in this strange new place, find a way to free her parents, and return to the normal world.”