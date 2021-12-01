Over 2,500 sign petition for people to “stop interviewing” Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith

A new petition has been launched, asking people to “stop interviewing” Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Following the release of Smith’s memoir and a number of candid interviews given by the actor and Pinkett-Smith, Dexter Morales posted the petition last Thursday (November 26). At the time of writing, 2,502 people have signed it.

Will shares details about the couple’s marriage, as well as confessions from Smith about his “psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm”.

“I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm,” he writes in the book. “It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit.”

Commenting on their reasons for signing the petition, several people pointed to Smith’s confessions about his sex life.

Marième Kane said “the throwing up thing was the last straw,” while Gandhi Anastacio wrote “not everything has to be public knowledge” and K W added “everything i learn about this couple is against my will”.

Also in his memoir, Will Smith wrote about how his “heart shattered” as his son Jaden asked to be emancipated at 15 years old.

The actor said he knew his son “felt betrayed. He felt misled, and he lost his trust in my leadership” after their 2013 film After Earth bombed.

“At 15 years old, when Jaden asked about being an emancipated minor, my heart shattered,” the star added. “He ultimately decided against it, but it sucks to feel like you’ve hurt your kids.”