A number of beloved British movies have been scattered across Google Maps, encouraging film fans to find and watch them for free.

The “virtual movie hunt” initiative is being launched by Google ahead of their Google Pixel presents Mobile Cinema campaign later this month, in collaboration with the British Film Institute.

Clues in relation to the locations where the films were set will be released ahead of the search throughout this month for titles including Skyfall, Shaun of the Dead, Phantom Thread and Wallace and Gromit: Curse of the Were-Rabbit.

Fans will be able to search a map of the UK to find the key locations after following clues, with the films then being made available to watch from anywhere.

Participants will have to ensure their mobile device connects to a 5G network in order to join in.

Discussing the choice of films and the upcoming initiative focusing on nostalgia, Dr Wing Yee Cheung, senior lecturer in psychology and researcher on nostalgia at the University of Winchester, said: “These movies are embedded with sensory memories of when we first watched them and whom we watched them with, which are key triggers of nostalgia.

“We can take the opportunity during the lockdown to create more positive memories with people in our social bubble for future recollection.”

Soniya Jobanputra, product manager for Google Pixel, added: “As we enter another lockdown, we know that people are seeking familiarity; and find comfort in being able to reconnect to stories and characters that they know and love.

“‘Google Pixel presents Mobile Cinema’ will allow the nation to rediscover these films from our past and instantly transport themselves, whether they’re on the sofa, in the park, or moving between rooms – Pixel 5G will allow you to download and watch these films instantly.”