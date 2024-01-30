This overlooked Daniel Radcliffe comedy is top of Netflix UK

The Lost City starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliffe has topped the Netflix UK film chart.

Directed by brothers Adam and Aaron Nee, the action comedy follows romance novelist Loretta (Bullock) and her book cover model Alan (Tatum) as they attempt to escape an eccentric billionaire (Radcliffe) who seeks a lost ancient burial chamber described in one of her books.

Other cast members in the film include Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Brad Pitt, Oscar Nunez, Patti Harrison and Bowen Yang.

Advertisement

While the film was a success at the box office, grossing over $190million worldwide against a budget of $68million, the response from critics was more subdued. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a critics score of 79 per cent based on 273 reviews.

Elsewhere in the Netflix top ten (as of January 30), shark thriller Deep Fear is at number two, followed by Michael Bay’s Ambulance starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

You can check out the top ten on the Netflix UK film chart (as of January 30) below.

The Lost City (2022) Deep Fear (2023) Ambulance (2022) Lift (2024) Badland Hunters (2024) The Greatest Night In Pop (2024) Animal (2023) The Kitchen (2023) Adventureland (2009) Sonic The Hedgehog 2 (2022)

In a three-star review of 2022’s The Lost City, NME described it as “not cutting-edge entertainment” but a “decent action film boasting a great cast and some good jokes”.

In the same year as The Lost City, Radcliffe played the lead role in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story opposite Evan Rachel Wood and Rainn Wilson.

Advertisement

Last year, Radcliffe starred in documentary David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived, about one of his stunt doubles on Harry Potter who was paralysed following an accident on set.