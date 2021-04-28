‘Paddington 2’ topples ‘Citizen Kane’ on Rotten Tomatoes’

Paddington 2 has secured a higher rating than Citizen Kane on Rotten Tomatoes after the seminal movie slipped from its 100 per cent rating.

The Orson Welles classic, which is widely heralded as one of the greatest films of all time, lost its perfect score after a review from 80 years ago was added to the site.

The 1941 film now has a 99 per cent rating on the review aggregator, which means that Paddington 2 has surpassed its score.

The beloved live action sequel debuted in 2017 to huge acclaim, and soon amassed a 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rotten Tomatoes literally dug up an 80 year old negative review of Citizen Kane and now the movie no longer has a 100% fresh rating pic.twitter.com/0I8cxvuGdd — Screaming Pectoriloquy (@Caulimovirus) April 26, 2021

According to Boing Boing, the negative review of Citizen Kane was first published by The Chicago Tribune on May 7, 1941.

Titled ‘Citizen Kane Fails to Impress Critic as Greatest Ever Filmed’, it states: “It’s interesting. It’s different. In fact, it’s bizarre enough to become a museum piece.

“But its sacrifice of simplicity to eccentricity robs it of distinction and general entertainment value.”

In a four-star review of Paddington 2, NME wrote: Obviously Paddington 2 is a fantasy. It’s set in a London where everyone lives in a fancy Notting Hill townhouse and chats to each other on the street. But like its predecessor, this film never feels woolly: it’s filled with entertaining CGI set-pieces and has an admirable underlying message about the importance of community spirit.

“The result is another heartwarming and completely charming film with jokes that will tickle kids and adults alike. Bring on Paddington 3.”