Pam Grier on Quentin Tarantino: “I can’t keep up with this man”

Pam Grier has opened up about shooting Jackie Brown with Quentin Tarantino.

The actor reflected on playing the eponymous role in the filmmaker’s 1997 movie, discussing his fast shooting pace and two-week rehearsal process.

Grier spoke to Entertainment Weekly about her time on set with Tarantino and Samuel L. Jackson, explaining that Brown had to speak quickly across dense lines of dialogue.

“She has to speak fast with Sam Jackson’s Ordell,” Grier said. “I said, ‘I don’t know how I’m going to speak that fast with Sam Jackson, walking down the steps, not looking at the steps. I’m going to kill myself!’ I said, ‘Quentin, I’m going to fall. Can we just finish with me lying down there on the steps saying I can’t keep up with this man?’ He talks so fast!”

The actor added that she had no regrets about working with the Pulp Fiction filmmaker, saying: “I was ready to work with Quentin and give him what he needed. He only uses one or two takes. When he works you and you feel it, and you’re in the groove, man, it just flies.”

Last year, Samuel L. Jackson pushed back against Quentin Tarantino’s claim that Marvel actors are “not movie stars”.

The actor, who plays Nick Fury in the MCU and has frequently collaborated with Tarantino in the past, addressed the director’s recent comments on The View.

“It takes an actor to be those particular characters, and the sign of movie stardom has always been, what, asses in seats? What are we talking about?” Jackson said. “That’s not a big controversy for me to know that apparently these actors are movie stars.

“Chadwick Boseman is Black Panther. You can’t refute that, and he’s a movie star.”