Pamela Anderson walked in on Jack Nicholson while he was having a threesome at the Playboy Mansion

Pamela Anderson has claimed that she walked in on Jack Nicholson having a threesome at the Playboy Mansion.

The star made the claim as part of her new memoir Love, Pamela, where she spoke about a visit to the mansion and stumbling across Nicholson with two women in the bathroom.

“Mr. Nicholson had two beautiful women with him,” she said (via Variety). “They were all giggling and kissing up against the wall, sliding all over each other. I walked by to use the mirror, bending over the sink to fix my lip gloss.

“Trying not to look, but I couldn’t help myself and caught his eye in the reflection. I guess that got him to the finish line, because he made a funny noise, smiled and said, ‘Thanks, dear.’”

Speaking further about that time period in her life, Anderson told Variety: “It was just complete freedom. It was full of artists, philanthropists, intellectuals, chivalry, beautiful women. It was really an experience.”

Meanwhile, Anderson recently admitted that her ex Tommy Lee attempted to comfort her after Hulu’s Pam & Tommy series – which followed the former couple’s sex tape scandal and was made without their consent – aired last year.

“I remember Tommy writing me a note saying, ‘Don’t let this hurt you like it did the first time,’ because he had heard through the kids that I was kind of struggling with the idea of bringing this all up again. I don’t think he was portrayed kindly. I just know that I refuse to watch it,” she told Variety.

However, she added that she had nothing against stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan, saying: “I think it’s hard to play somebody when you don’t know the whole picture. I’ve got nothing against Lily James. I think that she’s a beautiful girl and she was just doing the job. But the idea of the whole thing happening was just really crushing for me.”