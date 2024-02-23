Pamela Salem: James Bond Moneypenny actress dies aged 80

Pamela Salem, the actress best-known for playing Moneypenny in the James Bond film Never Say Never Again, has died aged 80.

She played the iconic secretary in the unofficial 007 film, starring alongside Sean Connery. She also appeared opposite Connery in the 1978 classic The First Great Train Robbery.

Never Say Never Again was one of two James Bond films not to be produced by Eon Productions, the usual producer, and therefore not considered part of the official franchise.

Advertisement

Salem was also known for playing Professor Rachel Jensen in Doctor Who in the 1980s, starring alongside Sylvester McCoy, the seventh actor to play the titular Time Lord. She later featured in the radio spin-off series Counter Measures, before returning to the franchise in 2020 for the audio drama The Robots.

Salem passed away on Wednesday (February 21), according to Big Finish Productions.

David Richardson, a Doctor Who audio drama producer, said (via BBC News): “Pamela Salem was lovely, and we all loved her.

“Whenever there was a Big Finish recording for her, she’d fly in from Miami on her own steam, without fuss or fanfare, and appear at the studio armed with the warmest smiles, the biggest hugs and often presents.

“She was a very gentle person, always interested in everyone from her co-stars to the production team to the guest actors and visitors.”

Advertisement

Actor Karen Gledhill, who worked alongside Salem in Counter-Measures, said: “Pamela was the kindest, most generous actor I have ever worked with.

“Back in the 80s on Remembrance Of The Daleks (my first proper TV job), she took me under her wing and led me through a wonderful but slightly daunting experience. We became friends, and whenever we met were always so pleased to see each other.”

Gledhill added: “She was so loved, so respected and will be so missed.”

Some of Salme’s other credits include medical drama ER and science fiction shows Blake’s 7, The Tripods, and Into The Labyrinth.

She also appeared in US drama series The West Wing, where she played the fictional UK prime minister Maureen Graty, and in Eastenders as mafia member Joanne Francis.