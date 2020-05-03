Paramount and Hasbro have new ‘G.I. Joe’ movie in the works

Paramount Pictures and Hasbro have a new G.I. Joe movie in the works with the writers of Seberg.

As G.I. Joe spin-off movie Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins readies itself for an October release, the companies behind the franchise are in negotiations with Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse to pen a follow-up.

Best known for their work on the Kristen Stewart-starring Seberg, the pair are also busy at work on The Great Machine, Legendary’s adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan’s Eisner Award-winning comic book title, Ex Machina.

While details about the Snake Eyes follow-up are being kept quiet, the idea for the project is to build upon the character played by Henry Golding of Crazy Rich Asians fame, taking audiences deeper into the world of Joe.

It will be produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who produced Snake Eyes and is also working on various projects based on Hasbro’s Transformers, with Allspark Pictures.

A release date has not been confirmed for the project.

