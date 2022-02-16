Paramount share ‘Beavis And Butt-Head Do The Universe’ plot details

More details have emerged from the new Beavis And Butt-Head film, scheduled for release this year.

The recent ViacomCBS Investors Event (February 15) covered a variety of news – including the announcement that ViacomCBS will now go under the Paramount name – among which were some updates on some of the company’s major upcoming projects.

It was confirmed that the two-season order of the Beavis And Butt-Head TV show that was originally set to air on Comedy Central has changed, with a new season set to be featured as part of the Paramount+ SVOD (subscription video on demand) service.

Advertisement

More than 200 remastered episodes of the original Beavis And Butt-Head series will also be available through Paramount+.

The synopsis of the forthcoming movie – now officially titled Beavis And Butt-Head Do The Universe – reads: “In perhaps the dumbest space movie ever made, Beavis and Butt-Head are sentenced to Space Camp by a ‘creative’ judge in 1998. Their obsession with a docking simulator (huh huh) leads to a trip on the Space Shuttle, with predictably disastrous results.

“After going through a black hole, they re-emerge in our time, where they look for love, misuse iPhones, and are hunted by the Deep State. Spoiler: They don’t score.”

There are still no firm release dates for either the follow-up to 1996’s Beavis and Butt-Head Do America movie or the new TV series, though the movie is expected this summer.

A preview sketch of the duo also shows them as middle-aged adults rather than their classic teenage appearance – check it out below, alongside Paramount’s other big animation news.

This July, #ParamountPlus is premiering an exclusive Beavis and Butt-Head movie, followed by brand-new episodes! pic.twitter.com/v2UMTTChuj — Paramount+ (@paramountplus) February 15, 2022

Advertisement

South Park will also move all TV episodes, movies and made-for-streaming films to Paramount+ worldwide in 2025, with Season 27 arriving one year earlier on that platform.

“South Park and Beavis And Butt-Head are two of the most successful and widely known adult animation IP in the history of the genre, and I am thrilled that Paramount+ will be their exclusive new SVOD home,” said Chris McCarthy, chief content officer of unscripted entertainment and adult animation for Paramount+.

“By expanding the universe of these franchises, we are unlocking significant value within ViacomCBS’ treasure chest of IP, and this is just the beginning.”

The glut of new announcements also included confirmation that the Yellowstone TV franchise is set to continue with 1932, as well as more of its other prequel series 1883.