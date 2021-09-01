New ‘Paranormal Activity’ film and documentary to release in October

A new “reimagining” of Paranormal Activity will be released in October, alongside a making of documentary.

The seventh film in the horror franchise, directed by William Eubank (Underwater), will be exclusively released on streaming service Paramount+ in the US.

A Paranormal Activity documentary will also be released on the making of the seventh instalment, which will launch simultaneously in time for Halloween.

Speaking at the Television Critics Association press tour (via Deadline), Tanya Giles, chief programming officer at ViacomCBS Streaming, said: “A new Paranormal Activity from Paramount Players should bring fans an unexpected reimagining of the beloved horror franchise.

“We’ll also be launching a documentary on the making of the Paranormal Activity feature. Both of which will be coming to the service in time for Halloween.”

The new Paranormal Activity is written by Christopher Landon, who directed 2017’s Happy Death Day and most recently Freaky starring Vince Vaughn.

The original Paranormal Activity was released in 2007, with the last instalment, Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension, released in 2015. It was initially promoted as the final film in the franchise before the seventh was announced.

This is the first of many films set to be released exclusively on Paramount+ in response to the pandemic’s impact on theatrical releases. A prequel to 2019’s Pet Sematary and a supernatural thriller titled The In Between are also planned, according to Variety.

Paramount+ is currently only available in the US, so it’s unclear if the seventh Paranormal Activity will be released in cinemas or another streaming platform in other territories. The streaming service is expected to launch in the UK in 2022.