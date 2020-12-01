‘Paranormal Activity’ producer Jason Blum tests positive for COVID-19

Film producer Jason Blum, founder of Blumhouse productions, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Blum is mainly known for his work on horror films, including the Paranormal Activity and Insidious series, Happy Death Day and Jordan Peele’s 2017 film Get Out.

Blum revealed the news on Twitter yesterday (November 30), where he described his symptoms as “mild so far”.

Tested positive. It’s Coronamania at my house. Symptoms mild so far but will keep ya’ll posted. — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) November 30, 2020

Blum quickly followed up by thanking everyone for their well wishes, before providing another status update the day after.

“Update from Camp Covid is pretty good this AM,” Blum tweeted.

“Feeling tired but overall not bad. No temp. Was very happy to see team [Blumhouse]

on zoom this am and get all your great well wishes!”

The producer still seemed to be in positive spirits, however, as he continued to share his experiences with COVID-19 on Twitter. As a slight humourous jab at outgoing US President Donald Trump, Blum tweeted today (December 1) that he was “trying to dominate the disease” but was failing to do so.

I am trying to dominate the disease but for some reason it’s not working. — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) November 30, 2020

Blum is currently involved in a number of projects, including fictional horror podcast The Horror of Dolores Roach, Quibi series Wolves and Villagers and Upgrade, a TV series sequel of the 2018 film.