‘Parasite’ actor Lee Sun-kyun found dead at age 48

South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun, best known for his roles in films such as Parasite and A Hard Day, has died at the age of 48.
Lee is said to have been found dead in a car located in the Jongno District of Seoul, South Korea earlier today (December 27), according to a report by The Korea Herald, which cited the police.
The Korea Times reports that the actor was found in an “apparent suicide” at around 10:30am local time with a “charcoal briquette” in the passenger seat. Lee had also reportedly written “memo akin to a suicide note” prior to being found.
According a fire official, per Yonhap News Agency, Lee Sun-kyun was not taken to a hospital as he was “pronounced dead” at the scene.
The actor had been under investigation by the South Korean police on suspicion of drug use since late-October 2023. Lee was most recently spotted returning home on Christmas Eve (December 24), following a 19-hour police questioning over his alleged drug use.
At the time, Lee said, per Yonhap News Agency: “I’ve finished the questioning by the police about the blackmail case. I hope the police wisely determine which statements are more reliable between mine and the blackmailers.”
This is a breaking news story – check back for updates…
