‘Parasite’: black and white version of Oscar winner coming to UK this month

A black and white version of Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar winner Parasite is set to come to the UK this month.

First announced in January, the adapted version will now be released on July 24 on the Curzon Home Cinema streaming service, and with a limited cinema release – watch the new trailer below.

“I’m extremely happy to present Parasite in black and white and have it play on the big screen,” the director said when the black and white version was revealed at the start of the year. “It will be fascinating to see how the viewing experience changes when an identical film is presented in black and white.”

Bong Joon-ho continued: “I watched the black and white version twice now, and at times the film felt more like a fable and gave me the strange sense that I was watching a story from old times. The second time I watched it, the film felt more realistic and sharp as if I was being cut by a blade. It also further highlighted the actors’ performances and seemed to revolve more around the characters.

“I had many fleeting impressions of this new version, but I do not wish to define them before it is presented. I hope everyone in the audience can compare their own experiences from the colour version and find their own path to Parasite in black and white.”

Giving Parasite a five-star review, NME wrote: “Part of the brilliance of Parasite is that, while this is an ‘us vs them’ story, it doesn’t pick a side.

“Instead, Bong puts the flaws of both families on full display – each is as parasitical as the other, the Kims burrowing their way into the Parks’ house under false pretences and the Parks subtly exploiting the Kims while making disparaging comments about them that give themselves a sense of superiority.”

Parasite took home Best International Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director for Bong Joon-ho, and Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars. It became the first South Korean movie to win an Oscar and the first non-English language film to take home Best Picture.