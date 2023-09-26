‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho stars in new Netflix documentary, ‘Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club’

Netflix has released the first trailer for Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club, a new documentary that will feature Parasite director Bong Joon-ho.

According to Netflix, the upcoming documentary is an “ode to the golden era of Korean cinephilia” that will take a look at the “young film enthusiasts who paved the way for the Korean cinematic renaissance”

The upcoming film is directed by Lee Hyuk-rae (2022’s Sewing Sisters) and will delve into the history and members of the Yellow Door Film Club, of which Oscar-winning Parasite director Bong Joon-ho was a member of.

Advertisement

“The 1990s witnessed an explosion of film clubs on Korean campuses, providing young students with a creative outlet and a platform to study the art of cinema,” said Netflix of the film in a press release. “Yellow Door Film Club was one of them.”

In the new trailer for Netflix’s Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club, Bong and his fellow Yellow Door Film Club are seen reuniting to speak about the club, how it came about and its influence on the South Korean entertainment industry.

“At overseas film festivals in the early to mid-2000s, people would ask, ‘Where did all these directors come from?'” Bong recalls in the trailer. “Then I’d bring up Yellow Door.”

Yellow Door: ’90s Lo-fi Film Club will make its world premiere at the 28th Busan International Film Festival, which is being held from October 4 to 13. The documentary will be released on Netflix on October 27.

In other Netflix news, the streamer has released a teaser trailer for its upcoming reality series, Squid Game: The Challenge. The show will feature 456 contestants competing to win a $4.56million cash prize. Watch the clip here.