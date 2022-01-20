‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon-ho working on new film, Robert Pattinson in talks to star

Parasite director and creator Bong Joon-ho is set to work on a new film, with Robert Pattinson in talks to star.

On January 19, Deadline reported that the South Korean filmmaker is currently in talks to both write and direct an as-yet-untitled movie for American entertainment giant Warner Bros., based on Edward Ashton’s upcoming novel Mickey7. According to the outlet, The Batman actor Robert Pattinson is also in discussions to star in an undisclosed role.

Per Deadline, Bong will also be producing the film under his own production company Offside, working alongside Choi Doo-ho for Kate Street Picture Company and Plan B. The pair have previously collaborated on the 2017 Netflix original Okja, which was also directed by Bong.

The Mickey7 novel is expected to be published on February 15, and will be a sci-fi novel following its protagonist named Mickey7 an “expendable” employee. Seen as disposable by his employers, Mickey7 is sent off-world on an expedition to colonise an icy planet called Niflheim.

Specific details for Bong’s highly anticipated project have yet to be unveiled, and it remains unclear how much Bong plans to draw from its source material. However Deadline’s sources note that, given the director’s past book-to-movie adaptations, his version of Mickey7 may differ from its source.

The upcoming untitled sci-fi film will notably be Bong’s first project since 2019’s Parasite, which swept that year’s Oscar awards for Best Director and Best Picture. Following the movie’s success, Bong was reportedly presented with a manuscript for Ashton’s unpublished novel, “which immediately drew his interest”.

On the other hand, Bong’s forthcoming film is set to be Pattinson’s first project since concluding production on Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which will be making its global premiere this March.