Someone has built the ‘Parasite’ house in ‘The Sims 4’

A YouTube gamer has built a virtual replica of the Parasite house in The Sims 4.

Bong Joon-ho’s acclaimed film recently picked up four Oscars at the Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Bong.

YouTuber, gamer and architect Simkoongarchitect has created a scale recreation of the Park mansion depicted in Parasite inside the virtual world of The Sims 4.

The YouTuber has posted two videos about the house, with the first, which went online back in November, giving an insight into the step-by-step process she underwent in order to construct the virtual house.

The second clip presents a 360º VR tour of the Parasite house in The Sims 4, which you can see below.

In other Parasite news, the film’s distributor Neon has hit back at Donald Trump after the President criticised the Oscars’ decision to award the film with Best Picture.

Trump went on a tirade against both Parasite and the Academy Awards during a rally in Colorado, but Neon, the film’s distributor, hit back by tweeting that the President’s criticism was “understandable” as “he can’t read”.

Parasite director Bong Joon-ho recently revealed that he received a letter from Martin Scorsese following Parasite‘s huge success at this year’s Oscars.