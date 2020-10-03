‘Parasite’ is coming to Amazon Prime this month

Amazon Prime Video has announced that Bong Joon-ho’s Best Picture Oscar winner Parasite is coming to the streaming service this month.

Sharing the names of several titles that will be coming to Amazon Prime in the UK throughout October, the streamer also revealed that Sam Mendes’ war drama 1917 would be added to the service.

1917 will arrive on October 16, with Parasite following on October 23.

On Thursday (October 1), Eddie The Eagle – which is based on the life and career of former Olympic ski jumper Michael Edwards – landed on the platform, while Quentin Tarantino’s star-studded World War II drama Inglourious Basterds and Amy Schumer’s I Feel Pretty were added yesterday (October 2).

With Halloween approaching, subscribers will be privy to Blumhouse outings The Lie and Black Box, which both land on October 6, while Nocturne and Evil Eye will be available to stream from October 13.



Brahms: The Boy 2, which stars Katie Holmes as Liza who becomes increasingly troubled by her young son’s attachment to a doll they found in the woods, arrives on October 21.

Other titles include The Personal History Of David Copperfield, Smallfoot, Color Out Of Space and Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Meanwhile, a black and white version of Parasite was released earlier this year.

Giving Parasite a five-star review, NME wrote: “Part of the brilliance of Parasite is that, while this is an ‘us vs them’ story, it doesn’t pick a side.

“Instead, Bong puts the flaws of both families on full display – each is as parasitical as the other, the Kims burrowing their way into the Parks’ house under false pretences and the Parks subtly exploiting the Kims while making disparaging comments about them that give themselves a sense of superiority.”

Parasite took home Best International Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Director for Bong Joon-ho, and Best Picture at the 2020 Oscars. It became the first South Korean movie to win an Oscar and the first non-English language film to take home Best Picture.