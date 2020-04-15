Model and actor Paris Jackson, daughter of Michael Jackson, has signed on to play Jesus in upcoming independent drama Habit.

The film follows “a street-smart party girl with a Jesus fetish who gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out by masquerading as a nun,” according to Screen Daily.

Jackson joins Bella Thorne, Gavin Rossdale and Josie Ho who are already attached to the project. The film will be produced by Elevatad Films and Voltage Pictures.

See a first look of Jackson as Jesus below:

Jackson has two film credits to date, which are 2018’s Gringo and The Space Between, still due for release. The actor also appeared in music videos for The xx, Thirty Seconds to Mars and more.

Habit is set to be directed by actor and filmmaker Janell Shirtcliff making her feature directorial debut. The script is written by Shirtcliff and Suki Kaiser, based on a story by Shirtcliff, Kaiser and Libby Mintz.

Elsewhere, Bella Thorne recently made an appearance on The Yungblud Show, Yungblud‘s live-streamed gig from self isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. Thorne took part in a drinking game with Corona beers.

NME gave the gig four stars, saying “it feels like a vital, generous display of kindness and hope, something that’s essential right now.”

Last year, Paris Jackson also revealed she skipped her prom to go to a Metallica concert instead. Jackson revealed she was an “insane” Mötley Crüe fan growing up and a “heavy metal head.”