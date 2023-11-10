Park Seo-jun addresses ‘The Marvels’ screen time, says his role is “short” but “crucial”

Park Seo-jun has addressed his limited screen time in the new superhero movie, The Marvels.

Park Seo-jun stars in The Marvels as Prince Yan. The film, which is directed by Nia DaCosta, is the sequel to 2019’s Captain Marvel and a continuation of the television miniseries Ms. Marvel.

The South Korean actor’s appearance in the film was highly anticipated, but fans have since soured on his appearance due to his reportedly limited screen time. According to The Straits Times, the actor has under three minutes of screen time in the new movie.

However, Park Seo-jun has since addressed those concerns, saying that “some might think my part in the movie is too short, but I believe it plays a crucial part in the overall narrative of The Marvels“, according to SBS Star.

“I think Aladna and Prince Yan are the place and the figure that [are] important for showing the growth of Carol Danvers,” he added.

Meanwhile, The Marvels director Nia DaCosta previously revealed how the K-drama Itaewon Class led her to cast Park Seo-joon in the upcoming film.

Elsewhere, reviews of the new Marvel Cinematic Universe film has split the critics. NME gave The Marvels a mixed-three star review, saying that “while DaCosta’s Candyman reboot was thrilling, this never musters the same level of engagement”.

However, The Telegraph wrote that the film has taken the superhero franchise “to a new low” in a one-star review, while Empire Magazine gave the film four stars, describing it as “the zippiest and paciest film the studio has made in some time”. See what other critics think of the new film here.

