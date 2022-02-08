Park So-dam reveals she had COVID-19 during cancer treatment

South Korean actress Park So-dam has revealed that she had previously contracted COVID-19 during treatment for cancer.

READ MORE: The 10 best Korean dramas of 2021

On February 7, her agency Artist Company shared that Park had recently been in quarantine following a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. The actress has since recovered from the coronavirus.

Last December, Park’s agency revealed that she had been diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer during a regular health check-up. While it did not specify when the diagnosis took place, it noted that the actress had undergone surgery to treat the condition under the recommendation of her doctor.

Advertisement

“After her surgery, Park So-dam has been going to the hospital for regular treatments. She recently took a PCR test and it came back positive for COVID-19,” wrote the agency as reported by MyDaily, as translated by Soompi. “She is now out of quarantine and there are no issues with her health.”

In a recent interview, the actress shared that she had been “shocked and scared” to receive her cancer diagnosis. “But it gave me time to look back and take better care of myself so I can work longer and be healthier in the future,” she said, adding that it had made her more conscious of the condition of her health.

As a result of her surgery and the recovery process, Park was not able attend the promotional activities for her recent movie Special Delivery. The crime action film had also starred Song Sae-byeok (2019’s Possessed) and Kim Eui-sung (2016’s Train To Busan), and debuted at Number One at the local box office when it hit Korean cinemas in January.