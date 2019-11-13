Patrick Stewart says he’s “embarrassed” by Brexit: “It is a disgrace”

The star was speaking to a French audience

Star Trek star Patrick Stewart has shared his views on Brexit during a panel, saying he’s “embarrassed” by the ongoing process.

The actor was speaking at a Comic-Con in France in support of new show Star Trek: Picard.

Read more: Eight songs to soundtrack the Brexit apocalypse

As Newsbusters report, Stewart said: “For the last 35 years, I have been so proud to belong to a country that was part of the European Union. And I am embarrassed to stand here in front of you, representing a country that is seeking to break that invaluable connection.”

He continued: “I want you to know that well more than half of the population of the United Kingdom wants to stay in the European Union.

“The Berlin Wall came down. The Soviet Union ended its dominance and control over so many nations. Apartheid was ended in South Africa. The Good Friday Agreement brought together [both] Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. The European Union is all part of that movement, and it is a disgrace that individuals in my country are attempting to separate it.”

It’s not the first time Stewart has made his feelings on Brexit known. Back in February, as reported by The Independent, he said: “I have reflected a great deal on it because I’m very involved in the remain campaign and have been for a couple of years.

“It would be dishonest not to in a story like this, where people are trying to not only improve society, they also save society, and, oh Lord, do we need it saving now.”

Stewart continued: “I am very alarmed, concerned, not to say actually scared of what is actually going to come out of this.

“I am an optimist and always have been by nature, things will get better – but before they do it could get very very much worse and it concerns me that so many people seem not to be factoring that into this vote.”

Star Trek: Picard is the new spin-off series on CBS All Access series, which will chronicle Stewart’s character Picard’s adventures after Star Trek: The Next Generation. It’s set to come out on January 23, 2020.

Last month, the release date was finally confirmed alongside a new trailer.