Patton Oswalt and Anthony Bourdain bonded over love of ‘Ratatouille’

Patton Oswalt has revealed that he and Anthony Bourdain bonded over the famous chef’s love of the Disney film Ratatouille.

The actor and comedian starred in the 2007 Oscar-winning film, voicing Remy, a rat who dreams of becoming a chef and forms an unlikely alliance with Linguini, the garbage boy of a fancy French restaurant.

While appearing as a guest on Watch What Happens Live with host Andy Cohen, Oswalt opened up about his friendship with the late chef. “I became friends with him because he was a huge fan of Ratatouille,” Oswalt said. “He was like, ‘They got kitchens and chefs right. It’s very, very accurate.'”

Oswalt also revealed that Bourdain gave him and his late wife, American true crime author Michelle McNamara, advice on what they should do while on their honeymoon in Paris.

“He sent back this amazing paragraph that, like, a Beat poet would write, going, ‘Don’t do, just walk in anywhere, you gotta wander around, and let it happen,'” the actor recalled. “And we found out very quickly, that works great if you’re Anthony Bourdain. But if you’re me, you need to call ahead and make reservations. You’re not getting in anywhere. ”

Elsewhere, Oswalt is set to star in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire alongside Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts.