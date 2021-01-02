Patty Jenkins can “breathe new life” into ‘Star Wars’, says Chris Pine

Chris Pine is confident that Patty Jenkins will bring fresh vision to the Star Wars franchise when she helms Rogue Squadron.

The actor, who stars alongside Gal Gadot in the Jenkins-directed Wonder Woman 1984, said in a new interview that he believes she will be successful at reimagining the franchise.

He told Collider: “I had spoken to her about, not my involvement, but the story [of Rogue Squadron]. She talked to me about it. It sounds really, really great. But I’m ecstatic for her, excited for what she’s about to embark on.

Advertisement

“If there’s anyone that can reimagine and breathe fresh, new life into it, it’s her,” he said.

Wonder Woman 1984 was recently released via HBO Max in the US due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing the shutdown of cinemas worldwide.

Gal Gadot, who plays the titular character in the franchise, said recently that she was happy people were able to watch the movie from the safety of their own homes over the festive period.

“Look, if you would have told me a year ago that that’s gonna be the case, I would flip out and be super angry. But the truth of the matter is we just didn’t have other better options,” she told Digital Spy last month.

Advertisement

“We felt like we were sitting on this movie for such a long time, we shot the movie in 2018, we started promoting the movie in 2019, we pushed the movie four times,” she said. “We felt like the movie was so relevant to what’s happening in the world right now that you come to a place at a certain time where you’re like, ‘OK, I just want people to watch the movie.’

“The idea of having people be able to watch the movie on a Christmas morning just warmed my heart,” she added.