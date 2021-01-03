Patty Jenkins says you “could never do a good ‘Star Wars’ movie in one year”

Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins has spoken of the challenge of making a Star Wars film, saying you could “never” make a successful film in a single year.

Last month, it was confirmed that Jenkins will be making a new Star Wars movie called Rogue Squadron, which is billed to reach cinemas on Christmas Day 2023.

“You can never do it in one year,” Jenkins told Collider. “You could never do a good Star Wars movie in one year or a good Cleopatra in one year. I think each of those movies take two years probably.”

She added: “I do think, as I even learned on the two Wonder Womans, I already had sold a limited TV series that I was in love with when they decided to move the Wonder Woman 1984 release date up.

“So suddenly it was happening on top of each other. And I was actually able to write a huge treatment and have a bunch of creative meetings and go off and do my show while pre-production was happening for Wonder Woman 1984.”

Wonder Woman 1984 star Chris Pine recently stated his belief that Jenkins can “breathe new life” into the Star Wars franchise.

“I had spoken to her about, not my involvement, but the story [of Rogue Squadron],” he said. “She talked to me about it. It sounds really, really great. But I’m ecstatic for her, excited for what she’s about to embark on.

“If there’s anyone that can reimagine and breathe fresh, new life into it, it’s her.”

Reviewing Wonder Woman 1984, NME wrote: “It’s a smart and stylish sequel that’s endlessly entertaining; but more than that, in the dumpster fire of 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 is two hours of hope-filled escapism – something all of us could do with right now.”