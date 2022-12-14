‘Wonder Woman’ director Patty Jenkins on planned third film’s cancellation: “I never walked away”

Filmmaker Patty Jenkins has shared a statement on the cancellation of a second Wonder Woman sequel, as well as addressing the status of Star Wars film Rogue Squadron.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Wonder Woman 3 had been put on hold at DC Studios after Jenkins – who directed both 2017’s Wonder Woman and 2020’s Wonder Woman 1984 – said in 2021 she was “super excited” to complete the trilogy.

Multiple sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Jenkins’ treatment was turned down by new studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. According to reports, the pair told Jenkins her treatment “did not fit the new plans” for the company.

Advertisement

“When there started being backlash about [Wonder Woman 3] not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread,” Jenkins wrote in a lengthy statement on social media earlier today (December 14).

“This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding that there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now.”

Jenkins went on to say that she didn’t want what was been a “beautiful journey” with the Wonder Woman franchise to “land on a negative note”. She continued: “I have loved and been so honored to be the person who got to make these last two Wonder Woman films. She is an incredible character. Living in and around her values makes one a better person every day. I wish her and her legacy an amazing future ahead, with or without me.”

Jenkins expressed gratitude for getting to work alongside original Wonder Woman actor Lynda Carter, plus Gal Gadot, who portrayed Wonder Woman in both of Jenkins’ films. “Gal is the greatest gift I have received in this whole journey,” she wrote. “A cherished friend, inspiration, and sister.”

Jenkins concluded her statement by thanking Wonder Woman fans. “You were first and foremost in our minds every day we made the last two films. You are the best and most loving people and I look forward to always celebrating you.”

Advertisement

In her note, Jenkins also addressed the status of Star Wars spinoff Rogue Squadron. It was announced that Jenkins had been hired to direct the film in late 2020. In November last year, it was reported the film’s production had been delayed due to scheduling conflicts relating to Jenkins’ other projects. More recently, it was rumoured the project had been scrapped.

“I originally left Rogue Squadron after a long and productive development process when it became clear it couldn’t happen soon enough and I did not want to delay WW3 any further. When I did, Lucasfilm asked me to consider coming back to RS after WW3, which I was honored to do, so I agreed. They made a new deal with me,” Jenkins wrote.

“In fact, I am still on it and that project has been in active development ever since. I don’t know if it will happen or not. We never do until the development process is complete, but I look forward to its potential ahead.”

In a four-star review of Wonder Woman 1984 upon its release, NME called the film a “smart and stylish sequel that’s endlessly entertaining” that provided “two hours of hope filled escapism” during the “dumpster fire of 2020”.