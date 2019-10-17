It comes after Jonah Hill turned down an offer to join the cast

Paul Dano has been cast as The Riddler in the upcoming new movie The Batman, which stars Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. announced the casting of Dano earlier today (October 17).

The news comes after Jonah Hill dropped out as the leading villain in Robert Pattinson’s forthcoming Batman movie, after negotiations broke down.

The Prisoners actor will be the second actor to play the iconic riddling criminal after Jim Carrey played the role in 1995’s Batman Forever.

The Batman is due out in theatres June 15, 2021. Aside from Dano, the only other confirmed cast members are Pattinson (Batman), Zoe Kravitz (Catwoman) and Jeffrey Wright, who will play Batman ally Commissioner Jim Gordon.

Details on The Batman‘s plot are still scarce, though it has been revealed that the film will not be another origin movie delving into Bruce Wayne’s past. Pattinson expressed excitement about the “interesting direction” Reeves was pursuing for the movie, teasing that “it’s something from the comics which hasn’t really been explored yet.”

In the same interview, Pattinson revealed his anger and anxiety at premature reports that he had been cast as Batman: “When that thing leaked, I was fucking furious… I sort of thought that had blown up the whole thing.”

Pattinson’s casting, which broke in May, sparked some criticism from fans, prompting Pattinson’s Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart and longtime Batman producer Michael E. Uslan to come forward in his defence.

Meanwhile, Batman fans last month reacted to the iconic bat signal being shone around the world to celebrate the Caped Crusader’s 80th birthday.

The bat signal shone over eleven cities across the globe in honour of the first ever Batman comic being released in New York 80 years ago.