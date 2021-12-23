Paul Feig calls out Sony for excluding 2016 ‘Ghostbusters’ reboot from box set

Paul Feig has called out Sony Pictures for excluding his Ghostbusters reboot from a new ‘Ultimate Collection’ box set.

Released in 2016 and directed by Feig, the all-female reboot starred Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Leslie Jones and Kate McKinnon. The film was subject to sexist trolling online around its release and subsequently bombed at the box office, with losses of over $70million (£52million).

To mark the home release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife on February 1, Sony Pictures is releasing an eight-disc Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection box set on the same day – comprised of 1984’s Ghostbusters, Ghostbusters II, and Jason Reitman’s 2021 sequel to the original films.

Addressing the omission of 2016’s Ghostbusters on Twitter, Feig wrote: “Um… @SonyPictures, I know this must be a mistake.

Um … @SonyPictures, I know this must be a mistake. We do have a lot of fans and Bill, Dan and Ernie were in it and it won the Kids Choice Award for Best Feature Film the year it came out. So, I guess this was just an oversight? #weareallghostbusters 👻❤️ https://t.co/dI8TwJsG4I — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) December 22, 2021

“We do have a lot of fans and Bill [Murray], Dan [Aykroyd] and Ernie [Hudson] were in it and it won the Kids Choice Award for Best Feature Film the year it came out. So, I guess this was just an oversight? #weareallghostbusters.”

NME has reached out to Sony Pictures for comment. The studio has yet to respond to Feig’s tweet.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is billed as a sequel to the original films, directed by Reitman’s father Ivan. It’s set 32 years after events in Ghostbusters II and stars Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace and Paul Rudd.

In NME’s four-star review, Nick Levine writes: “In all honesty, the plot doesn’t always make sense as Reitman raises the stakes, but Afterlife is so much fun you’ll hardly care.

“The result is a sequel that feels like an authentic Ghostbusters movie without quite slipping into retread mode. Against the odds, this franchise might be back from the dead.”