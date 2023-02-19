Paul Mescal and Colin Farrell fans claim they were “robbed” at the BAFTAs 2023

Paul Mescal and Colin Farrell fans have claimed the actors was “robbed” after losing out to Elvis star Austin Butler for the Leading Actor Award at the 2023 BAFTAs.

The 76th BAFTAs took place earlier tonight (February 19) at London’s Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre in a ceremony hosted by Richard E. Grant and Alison Hammond.

All Quiet On The Western Front was the big winner of the night, taking away seven of the 14 awards it had been nominated for while The Banshees Of Inisherin won four awards.

However Aftersun only won in one of the four categories it was nominated in, with Charlotte Wells picking up the award for Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer.

Aftersun lost out in the Outstanding Film category to The Banshees Of Inisherin while both Paul Mescal and Colin Farrell were beaten in the Leading Actor category by Austin Butler – and fans aren’t happy.

“I would have accepted losing to Colin Farrell but Paul Mescal losing to Elvis? No, just no” wrote one fan. “Paul Mescal was robbed,” added another while a third wrote: “Paul Mescal, Colin Farrell I will avenge you.”

paul mescal and colin farrell i’m so sorry 💔 https://t.co/qkJnBGQfgg — ad (@Iedtasso) February 19, 2023

paul mescal was robbed — rubes ♱ (@rubysandss) February 19, 2023

Paul Mescal won, idk why they heard the wrong name https://t.co/iUdhjm0wGD — Cristina Rodríguez (@CristinaR_2177) February 19, 2023

Austin Butler winning the Bafta over Paul Mescal and Colin Farrell. pic.twitter.com/3TfgonaJzJ — Kara Rennie (@karajrennie) February 19, 2023

in a category where Brendan Fraser, Paul Mescal and Colin Farrell were nominated 🙃 https://t.co/igpLhuUl2U — Nafss (@nafss_1998) February 19, 2023

Speaking ahead of the ceremony, Mescal said his journey since Normal People has been “mad and amazing.”

“It feels like it’s happened over a short period of time, which it has, but it’s really fun. It’s been really kinetic and energised. I just want to stay on the wave.”

Prior to the 2023 BAFTAs, Aftersun fans were already unhappy about the fact the film hadn’t been nominated for Best Director, Original Screenplay or Best Film.

You can check out the full list of winners from the 2023 BAFTAs here.