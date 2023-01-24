Paul Mescal fans react to Oscars nomination: “He deserves this so much”

Fans of Paul Mescal have taken to social media to celebrate the actor’s very first Oscar nomination.

Today (January 24), Mescal was nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Charlotte Wells’ debut feature Aftersun at the 95th Academy Awards.

Mescal is nominated in the Leading Actor category alongside Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Colin Farrell and and Bill Nighy.

Advertisement

“Paul Mescal. From Normal People to an Oscar nominated role in Aftersun in only three years. Not bad at all,” wrote journalist Scott Bryan.

Paul Mescal. From Normal People to an Oscar nominated role in Aftersun in only three years. Not bad at all. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 24, 2023

“so happy for academy award nominee paul mescal there are tears in my eyes he literally deserves this so much,” another person wrote.

Donald Clarke commented on Mescal’s “dizzying rise”, calling Aftersun “a superb film that was barely on the map before its premiere”.

Paul Mescal lands a best actor nomination at #Oscars2023 for AFTERSUN. Great result for a superb film that was barely on the map before its premiere. And confirmation of a dizzying rise for Mescal. pic.twitter.com/tEZJYTLAeE — 🥃Donald Clarke🎥 (@DonaldClarke63) January 24, 2023

Dublin-based film critic Cassidy Olsen commented on the strong turnout for Irish talent this year, with The Banshees Of Inisherin and The Quiet Girl also being recognised by the Academy.

Advertisement

“Between all four Banshees actors, Paul Mescal and An Cailín Ciúin this is the best showing Ireland has ever had,” she wrote.

Between all four Banshees actors, Paul Mescal and An Cailín Ciúin this is the best showing Ireland has ever had 😭 — cassidy xcx (@olsencassidy) January 24, 2023

Take a look at some more reactions here:

Paul Mescal is having an absolute corker of a career https://t.co/f924txddJy — natty kasambala (@nattykasambala) January 24, 2023

so happy for academy award nominee paul mescal there are tears in my eyes he literally deserves this so much pic.twitter.com/IORzJiLtFx — bre (@goslingfilm) January 24, 2023

Currently so happy for Paul Mescal one would think I’m his agent — Rafa Sales Ross (@rafiews) January 24, 2023

“Paul Mescal has received his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor.” pic.twitter.com/QsyoJRL88g — alex 💭 ⁷ (@nothnghppens) January 24, 2023

i am so proud it is making me sick — nell mescal (@nellmescal_) January 24, 2023

What a moment for Paul Mescal. Oscar nominated for Aftersun. I still can’t think about this film without welling up. 😢 pic.twitter.com/KcfVqblsDL — Steve Holden (@SteveHReports) January 24, 2023

The Oscars will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood, Los Angeles, and will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

You can take a look at the full list of Oscars nominations here. The 95th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 12 at 8pm ET/5pm PT.