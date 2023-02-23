Paul Mescal on “fury” of being groped by “creepy” fan

Paul Mescal has discussed the “fury” felt after being groped in the street by a fan.
The actor, who is currently starring in a production of A Streetcar Named Desire at the Almeida in London, recalled being asked for a photo by a woman outside the theatre.
“As we posed for it, she put her hand on my ass,” he said, saying he thought “it was an accident” at first.
“But the hand followed. I remember tensing up and feeling just, like, fury,” he added.
“I turned to her and said, ‘What’re you doing? Take your hand off my ass’.
“The last thing I want to do is call somebody out in front of the theatre — it’s uncomfortable for everyone involved — but it was really not okay. It was so gross, creepy.”
Last year, Paul Mescal had recalled a similar incident with a “fucking rude” fan of Normal People.
In an interview with GQ Hype, Mescal recounted an interaction he had with one particular fan shortly after the show’s release.
The actor said he was out with his friends when they ran into a hen party and one woman told him: “I didn’t think the show was any good but I saw your willy and I have a photo!”
“I remember that was the first time that I was really angry,” Mescal said. “I was like, ‘That’s fucking rude!’ It’s embarrassing for you, it’s embarrassing for me, it’s embarrassing for my friends and now I have to say no to you.”