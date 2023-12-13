Paul Mescal says ‘All Of Us Strangers’ sex scenes were “healing”

Paul Mescal has described sex scenes in his latest film All Of Us Strangers as “both really moving and also really sexy” as well as “healing”.

Mescal was speaking to Natalie Portman as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors series and opened up about the scenes in the film alongside his co-star Andrew Scott.

Both play lovers in Andrew Haigh’s film, which is based on the 1987 novel Strangers by Taichi Yamada.

Mescal explained: “I think sex in film, or any form of media, when it can be healing and sexy at the same time, that’s when it’s at its best.”

Portman asked Mescal why tender depictions of love are so rare in Hollywood sex scenes, to which he replied: “I think films like this are an indication of a distance that we’ve traveled, but ultimately there’s quite a ways to go.”

He went on to say filmmakers “make something that felt really hot, and sexy, but I think also that doesn’t work in a narrative context if it’s not motivating character.

“You have Andrew Scott’s character, Adam, who is in his mid-40s, who has a difficult relationship to sex. Then you have Harry come in, who is much more comfortable. Harry serves as a safe landing space for him to re-explore his sexuality, which I think is both really moving and also really sexy. I think sex in film, or any form of media, when it can be healing and sexy at the same time, that’s when it’s at its best.”

In other news, Scott recently revealed his thoughts on Mescal potentially playing James Bond.

Speaking to Variety at a special screening of All Of Us Strangers in Los Angeles last week (December 9), Scott said of his co-star: “He’d probably be a great James Bond.”

Scott also shared that he’d like to see Mescal’s performing in the upcoming Gladiator sequel, which Mescal is currently filming for in Malta alongside Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington and Connie Nielsen.