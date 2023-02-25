Paul Mescal says people have been pronouncing his name wrong

Normal People and Aftersun star Paul Mescal says people have been pronouncing his surname wrong since he became famous.

The Irish actor, who was recently nominated for an Oscar for his portrayal of a single dad in 2022 breakout film Aftersun, was speaking to The Hollywood Reporter when he discussed a common mispronunciation of his surname.

“People get confused with how to pronounce my name because of the drink Mezcal,” he said, revealing that he pronounces it with a softer ‘s’ and ‘a’.

Advertisement “Everybody does it,” he added. “I pronounce it ‘Mescal’ and I wonder if I launched a tequila line I would have to, I would call it ‘Mescal’s Mezcal’.