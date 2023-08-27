Paul Mescal shares Andrew Scott advice after Phoebe Bridgers break-up

Paul Mescal has shared the advice Andrew Scott gave him after his break-up with Phoebe Bridgers.

Bridgers and Mescal were reportedly engaged in 2022 before breaking up. Mescal then said he intends to keep his relationship status private in future owing to interest around that break-up.

Now, he has told Esquire of the words of wisdom shared to him by Scott, his co-star in upcoming film All Of Us Strangers.

Quoting Scott, Mescal said: “The only thing you’re left with after love is grief. Which is, like, a bleak thing, but I think it’s just a fact.”

After they began dating in 2020, Mescal then interviewed Bridgers for a lockdown livestream, and went on to star in her video for ‘Savior Complex’.

Earlier this year, Keith Urban apologised for unintentionally revealing that Bridgers and Bo Burnham are an item.

The country star said in a new interview that Bridgers had reached out to him in “her own passive way” about the situation in which she was caught on his camera kissing Burnham at a Taylor Swift concert they were all attending.

Urban and his wife, Nicole Kidman, attended one of the Philadelphia dates of Swift’s ‘Eras’ tour. Bridgers was the opening act for those shows, and when Urban filmed a TikTok of himself and his wife dancing to ‘Style’ he accidentally captured comedian, filmmaker, musician and actor Burnham pulling Bridgers in for a kiss.