Paul Mescal was “too afraid” to approach Pedro Pascal on ‘Gladiator 2’ set

Paul Mescal has revealed that he was “too afraid” to approach Pedro Pascal on the set of Gladiator 2.

The story will follow Lucius (Mescal) – the son of Lucilla (Neilson) and Maximus (previously played by Russell Crowe) – and the nephew of Emperor Commodus, who Joaquin Phoenix played in the first film. Pascal’s role is currently unknown.

Speaking to Esquire, Mescal discussed his role in the film and how he was intimidated by his co-star.

“I was too afraid to go up to him,” he said of Pescal. “He came up and just seemed so genuine; I’m really looking forward to hanging out with him.”

Mescal also said that he didn’t seek advice from Crowe about the role, saying: “I don’t know what we would talk about.

“Like, I’d love to hear his stories from filming, but the character is, like, totally separate.”

Earlier this summer, new set photos from Gladiator 2 revealed the building of a massive colosseum on a tiny island.

Exclusive first-look images from the upcoming sequel have been shared, which show that producers have created a real, life-sized auditorium for the film’s main filming setting. Based in Malta, filming on the film began in June.

Elsewhere, Mescal has shared the advice Andrew Scott gave him after his break-up with Phoebe Bridgers.

Scott, his co-star in upcoming film All Of Us Strangers, told Mescal: “The only thing you’re left with after love is grief. Which is, like, a bleak thing, but I think it’s just a fact.”