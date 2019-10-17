Paul Rudd convinced Leonardo DiCaprio to do ‘Titanic’ when they were filming ‘Romeo + Juliet’

And it turned out pretty well, we'd say

Paul Rudd has revealed that he convinced Leonardo DiCaprio to take his role in Titanic.

The conversation happened when the pair were filming 1996’s Romeo + Juliet.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show, Rudd revealed how DiCaprio had doubts about taking on the now-famous role, but managed to be convinced.

He explained: “I don’t think I had an influence [on whether DiCaprio took the role], but sometimes, looking back, you find yourself in some interesting conversations and moments in time.

“I was riding to the place with Leo and he said, ‘I just got offered this movie, and it’s a big movie.’ And he had done indie films up to that point. He said, ‘It’s a studio movie, it’s Titanic.'”

Continuing, Rudd revealed: “I said, ‘That’s incredible!’ And I knew a lot about Titanic because my dad just talked about it at the table. And we had a conversation about it and [DiCaprio] was saying, ‘Oh, like I don’t know what I’ll do.’ I remember saying, ‘You should do it!’”

Playing down his involvement in the decision, Rudd concluded: “I don’t think I had any say, but it is kind of interesting to think back on that. Cause he did it. He did the movie.”

