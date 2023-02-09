Paul Rudd gives Jeremy Renner health update after snowplow accident

Paul Rudd has given a positive update on his friend Jeremy Renner.

READ MORE: 30 massive movies you need to see in 2023



Renner was hospitalised with 30 broken bones and needing emergency surgery in January after an accident in the snow. But, despite the severity of the actor’s injuries he seems to be on the road to recovery.

The most recent update on the Avengers star’s promising journey back to health comes from his MCU co-star, Paul Rudd. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight the comedian and actor said that Renner was “well”.

Advertisement

“I talked to him yesterday; he’s doing all right,” Rudd said. “He’s doing well. He’s the best guy and he’s awesome.”

Renner was left in critical condition in a hospital ICU after he was crushed by his snowplough last month (January 2). The Hurtlocker star suffered “blunt chest trauma” and “orthopaedic injuries” in a New Year’s Day accident before being airlifted to hospital.

He received emergency surgery the following day, according to a statement from his representative. Despite the severity of his injuries at the time, the actor has made good progress towards a recovery.

Renner has made sure to keep his fans up to date with his condition. Sharing a more recent update from his home, the Hawkeye actor revealed the true extent of his injuries in an Instagram post.

Advertisement

He wrote: “Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years …. Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love.

“I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all.”

A number of directors and co-stars have sent messages of support to Renner since the accident. James Gunn, director of Guardians Of The Galaxy, wrote on Twitter: “My heart is with @JeremyRenner.”